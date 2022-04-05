LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dre Davis, a 6-6 wing from Indianapolis who started 40 games the past two seasons for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Davis averaged 7.4 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Cardinals last season, shooting 42.7% from the field but only 20.8% from 3-point range. His brother, D'Ante Davis, a 6-7 forward, had committed to the Cardinals for 2022 but reopened his recruitment recently, while leaving open the possibility that he could still wind up at Louisville.
Dre Davis, conceivably, could still make the same decision. He was one of three current Louisville players in attendance during Kenny Payne's introductory news conference as coach.
"It was just a very unusual situation with all the coaching stuff that happened this season," Davis said that day. "But they made a pretty quick decision on hiring a new coach, and that will help a lot of us start to figure out our plans."
Davis scored a season-high 18 points in a loss to Miami on Feb. 18, but finished the season in a bit of a slump, going just 4-17 from the field over the final four games.
He joins Gabe Wiznitzer, Samuell Williamson, Matt Cross and Noah Locke as Cardinals who have entered the transfer portal since Kenny Payne took over as head coach.
Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Mike White have announced their intentions to return.
There have been no announcements from JJ Traynor, Jae'Lyn Withers and Roosevelt Wheeler.
