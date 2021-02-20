LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clearly, playing games off Covid pauses is not to U of L's liking.
Playing their first game in 19 days, the Cardinals hung with North Carolina for the first ten minutes or so, then watched the Tar Heels build a 19-point halftime lead and extend that to 45 during a disastrous second half performance. North Carolina's 99-54 victory was even more resounding than the 85-48 loss the Cardinals took in December at Wisconsin after their first pause for positive Covid-19 tests within the program.
"You know, I thought we drooped our heads," said U of L head coach Chris Mack. "I thought we felt sorry for ourselves, you know, the last 25-30 minutes of the game. It's been a wacky three weeks, I'll be honest. But we've got a group that wants way more out of the season than we showed today. We've got to have two really good practices here Sunday and Monday to get better and get ready for Notre Dame.
The Cardinals (11-5, 6-4 ACC) were led by Carlik Jones with 13 points. Louisville shot 33 percent and made just 1-of-16 from three-point range.
Senior Malik Williams returned to the U of L lineup for the first time this season and had 4 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.
Day'Ron Sharpe had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC (14-7, 8-5 ACC). Kerwin Walton had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
The Cardinals host Notre Dame Tuesday at 7 pm at the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.