LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville basketball team kicked off its 2019-20 home slate with a 78-55 win against Youngstown State. Check out what coach Chris Mack had to say about the victory in the video below.
Jordan Nwora led all scorers with 21 points. Steven Enoch (17 points), Ryan McMahon (16) and Darius Perry (10) also eclipsed double-digits for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.
Stay tuned to WDRB.com for Eric Crawford's takeaways.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.