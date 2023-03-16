LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team starts NCAA tournament play this weekend in Austin, Texas.
Head coach Jeff Walz was on WDRB Mornings on Thursday to talk about his team.
After going 23 and 11 in the regular season, Walz said everything is starting to click now, at just the right time. The Cards are not at home for the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
"Well, it's our fault. So we shouldn't have too much of a chip on our shoulder. We had control of that earlier in the year and lost a few games we had control of, and we should've won. But I do think they like the idea of having the opportunity to go on the road," Walz said.
The 5-seed Cards take on 12-seed Drake on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. If they win, they will play either Texas or East Carolina in the round of 32.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.