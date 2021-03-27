LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville's Nicolas Albiero won a national championship in the final day of the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday.
Albiero won the national title in the 200 butterfly, finishing in 1:38.64, the fifth-fastest performance in NCAA history. The senior was two-tenths ahead of Cal's Trenton Julian, the runner-up.
After besting his school record set at the NCAA Championships in 2019, Albiero earned individual All-American honors for the third time this weekend.
Albiero joins Carlos Almeida and Joao De Lucca as Cardinal men's swimmer to win individual national titles.
On Friday night, Louisville won its first relay national championship in school history. The team finished in fifth-place with 211 points at the NCAA Championships.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.