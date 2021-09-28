LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's volleyball team is up to No. 3 in the country in the latest coaches poll, the highest in program history.
The Cards are 12-0 on the season and 2-0 in the ACC. They have wins over three other top-10 teams this month, taking down Purdue, Kentucky and Nebraska. And it's the Cats and their national title that has helped provide motivation for this Louisville team.
"An SEC school has never won a national championship, so it kind of makes me feel even better," U of L sophomore outside hitter Anna DeBeer said. "Like 'Oh, we're an ACC school. We can win this.' I think it's real exciting just to see how well they did. They did awesome, and I think that really helps us this year."
"It's super encouraging because it shows that on any given day, anything can happen," graduate setter Tori Dilfer added. "They had an incredible year last year. Their tournament run was extremely impressive and it definitely builds our confidence that you don't have to be considered one of the volleyball powerhouses to believe in yourself and know that you're capable of going that deep and winning a national championship."
Having veterans like Dilfer and middle blocker Anna Stevenson each return for an extra year has helped the Cardinals negotiate through the quick turnaround from the spring season that was forced by the pandemic shutdowns of the fall of 2020.
They continue ACC play this weekend with a matches at Clemson and Georgia Tech and they are about a month away from a potential showdown with current national number two Pittsburgh.
