U of L women must win on the road, IU will have Holmes back at home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is the first time since 2015 that the University of Louisville women's basketball team has not been at home for at least the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. They are ready to face the challenges of winning on the road to advance to the Sweet 16.
Indiana earned a top seed and the home court advantage with their sterling 27-3 record during the season. And now they will have All-American post player Mackenzie Holmes returning for a round two meeting with Miami.
Louisville barely got by a Drake team that gave them all they could handle Saturday night in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs five-out style with plenty of back-cutting gave the Cardinals defense fits. A stirring fourth quarter offensive surge by Hailey Van Lith helped the Cards advance 83-81. The junior guard scored 19 of her 26 points in the second half and had 9 of the last 11 for Louisville.
Now they get a true road contest.
5th-seeded U of L meets host Texas, the number-four seed, Monday on the Longhorns home floor. The Cardinals beat Texas 71-63 on Nov. 20 in the Bahamas. The Longhorns were missing guard Rori Harmon in that one, and she is back.
Coach Jeff Walz said he and his staff will look at that first game, but know that both teams have changed a lot since then.
"There are just things you can take from it of a player's quickness," said Walz. "In terms of you watching play against someone else, like, man, okay, she's not very quick but you don't know who's guarding them. You're able to at least have some comparisons, of okay, when we tried to match up with this, here's what she did. Here's how strong she is in the post. Here's the move they tried to make. Some things like that. But in terms of basketball scheme and where they've evolved to, a lot has changed. It's the same thing with us. So you're going from as many recent films as you can. And we'll sit down now and you watch about all the games."
Walz also said his team is okay playing on the road.
"It's definitely a home court advantage," said Walz. "That's what they've earned. That's our tournament. That's the way it is. And how you perform throughout your season is a big impact because it does give you the opportunity to play if you're a top 4 seed at home. We've been fortunate enough to be able to do that the past six or seven years.
"We know going into this -- and I've said it -- you're playing one road game throughout the entire NCAA Tournament. If you don't host, you play one potential road game, true road game. And this is our one potential road game. It should be a great environment tomorrow night. It's what you want. I'd rather come out here and play in front of 8,000 fans than in front of 300. And our kids want that as well. Both teams do."
Indiana's Holmes was given some extra time to heal a balky knee by sitting out the Hoosiers 77-47 win over Tennessee Tech in round one. She leads the team with 22 points and seven rebounds a game and is shooting 68 percent from the field. She will be back in some role for round two against Miami.
“She's more than ready to be in the lineup (Monday) and see playing time," coach Teri Moren said. “Whether that will be limited, probably, but we're prepared for that.”
Ninth-seeded Miami rallied from 17 down to beat Oklahoma State Saturday. The coach knows how important it will be to get Holmes back on the floor.
“We have goals for this tournament and as much as we can protect Mac and allow her to take some reps off, we're trying to take advantage of that," said Moren. “She draws a lot of attention in the low block, but she's become a great facilitator for us. She's our leading scorer, so she's a threat and she does things on the outside when she's on the inside, so having her back will be big.”
Louisville and Texas meet at 7 p.m. in Austin.
Indiana and Miami tip off at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.