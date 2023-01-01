LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-game win streak came to an end Sunday for Louisville women's basketball with a 63-56 defeat at Duke.
The Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) trailed nearly the entire game and by as many as 14 points. They rallied to within two on a corner three from Olivia Cochran midway through the fourth quarter. They fell behind by 10 with a 2:20 to go on a banked three to beat the shot clock by Duke's Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Cards got it back to a three-point game before some late Blue Devil free throws.
Hailey Van Lith made 11-of-21 shots from the field for 23 points. Cochran and Chrislyn Carr each had eight points.
Former Cardinal Elizabeth Balogun paced Duke (13-1, 3-0) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
"She played well," U of L head coach Jeff Walz saidof Balogun. "She really did a nice job of rebounding the basketball and played under control. She played really hard today and made some big shots for them. The offensive rebound at the end of the first half when we cut the lead to six was a big board. She is a really good player.”
Day-Wilson had 12 for the Blue Devils and Celeste Wilson added 11.
"We just missed some shots in the first half," Walz said. "We had some open shots that we missed, and you have to make them. At the end of the day, that is what it comes down to. With that being said, we have Olivia Cochran with eight, Chrislyn Carr with eight (and) Nyla Harris with five. We shot 46% from the field. We shot a good percentage from the field. It was just the 12 turnovers in the first half that hurt us. We only had two free throw attempts in the game, and that is one of the things that we have to do a better job of. To shoot two all game is kind of surprising.”
Louisville is back home for a meeting with Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. Thursday followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday game at the KFC Yum! Center against Pittsburgh.
