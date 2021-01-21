LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After opening the season with wins in its first 12 games, University of Louisville women's basketball made history on Monday afternoon when they moved up to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll.
It marks the first time in program history that the Cardinals have been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.
Head coach Jeff Walz says this year's success and number one ranking is largely to due to many years of success. "Without the history and tradition we've had over the past 13-14 years I think a lot of programs would've opened up ranked in the top 20. If you start in the top 20 and go 12-0, there's no way you're going to work your way up to number one," said Walz.
U of L has been led this season by senior guard Dana Evans. Evans recorded a career-high 29 points earlier in January during a win over UT Martin.
"She leads by example. She's always in the gym before practice, after practice. She puts the work in," Walz said of his star senior.
The Cards have also been aided by freshman Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran.
No. 1 University of Louisville women's basketball hosts No. 23 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1) on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. at the KFC Yum! Center.
