LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is still making final plans to safely and efficiently accommodate fans at Cardinal Stadium. The team's home opener is Saturday Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. against WKU.
The school had asked Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for 18,000 fans, or 30% capacity, at games at Cardinal Stadium this fall. Beshear, coming off a record week for new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and concerns about preventing outbreaks on college campuses, approved a plan allowing 20% at games, or about 12,000 fans in the 60,800 seat stadium.
The school issued a press release Friday afternoon which read in part:
"UofL continues to work individually with over 6,200 season ticket holder accounts that represented about 30,000 ticket sales prior to the reduction in capacity. That allocation process began last week and will continue into game week to allow as many fans as possible to be present for the Cardinals’ highly-anticipated upcoming season. Ticketing for the season will be digital with applications UofL has employed for the last two years.
Multiple safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face covering requirements, physical distancing within the stadium and parking lots, and restrictions in some stadium areas among the plans. In order to promote physical distancing, no tailgating will be permitted in the UofL parking lots, including no tents, trailers, grills or generators allowed. The popular tradition of Card March to welcome the team to the stadium will be discontinued for this season. A list of stadium safety measures specific to the 2020 season are listed within this link: https://spark.adobe.com/page/CC7gtz1mWnu4H/
Additional staffing at entrances for temperature and bag checks, as well as for scanning tickets, will improve the fan entrance experience this season. Mask usage will be strictly enforced. Proper distancing of six feet in all areas of the stadium or while waiting in lines – which will be limited with a lower capacity.
With the limited permitted attendance, the UPS Flight Deck -- the upper seating area at Cardinal Stadium -- will remain empty as fans can be properly distanced within the lower bowl and premium seating areas. For example, one row might include a couple of groups of four fans, pairs or singles each separated by seats, then the next two rows would be empty"
Additional information will be provided next week.
