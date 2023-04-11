LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How are U.S. Soccer national team members chosen? It starts with invitational camps like the one Tuesday hosted by Racing Louisville at the Lynn Family Training Center.
A group of Under-13 age girls and another group of Under-16 girls went through drills and scrimmaged before five U.S. Soccer representatives. It's called the U.S. Soccer Talent ID camp. They are held at various spots throughout the country and are part of the process to determine which players eventually make youth national teams and THE national team.
Louisville proved to be a good location, enabling U.S. Soccer to mix players from the North and South regions. There are also East and West regions.
"It was awesome getting to bring up players to the North," said Lindsay Basalyga, the Talent ID Manager for the North Region. "We have players from Alabama and Tennessee. We have players from Michigan all the way to Missouri. So, a really good location, awesome facilities to bring in players to compare across markets."
"It was way different than other camps," said Bella Acosto, one of a couple of local players in the U-13 camp from the Racing Louisville Academy. "There was a lot more talking, a lot more seriousness. You had to check your shoulder 24-7 because you didn't know where anybody was."
The players also got to meet several members of Racing Louisville who have been through these camps and have played on national teams.
"I remember being very nervous," said Racing and USWNT midfielder Savannah Demelo. "I think this is just a huge opportunity to get seen by national team coaches and I remember being really nervous but also, I remember my family being like 'you know you're here for a reason, just go out and show them what you can do'. At the end of the day, just go out and do your best and that's all you can do."
"That was really cool that they were able to meet with the (Racing) players," said Basalyga. "I think the players asked some really good questions. You know as Talent ID managers, as scouts, we can kind of preach some of those things, but when players are able to actually hear it from their role models and players they're watching on TV, I think it just hits a little different. We were super grateful that they took time out from their day to talk to the players."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.