LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After discussions with the University of Kentucky women's basketball team officials, Louisville women's head coach Jeff Walz said Thursday that this year’s rivalry matchup is off.
Walz said the discussions dated back to more than month ago and that both teams decided with the questions about attendance and non-conference scheduling, the best decision would be to put the game on pause until 2021-22.
“I’d hate to play a Louisville-Kentucky game with possibly nobody at the game or even now, it could be 3,000 fans,” Walz said.
The two teams usually play the first Sunday in December when the game is scheduled to be played in Louisville.
“We’ve always had a very good working relationship,” Walz said. “Instead of playing a huge game in front of nobody, we’re now able to push that off for a season.”
Louisville is scheduled to play just five non-conference games this season, starting with a road game at Middle Tennessee on Nov. 25.
"The unique thing about it is you go through your schedule, and we've had some (games) obviously that were canceled because of when you were planning to play them," Walz said. "At the same time, we're trying to figure out how many conference games we're going to have. We went from 18 to 20, and then they cut down the number of regular season games you're allowed to have to 25. So now, all of a sudden, we're at five (non-conference) games. So we are excited to have announced our (non-conference) schedule, and we're looking forward to hopefully being able to play all 25 games."
