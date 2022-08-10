LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour.
Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats with 17 points and six rebounds. Freshmen Cason Wallace had 15 and Chris Livingston added 11 on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.
Sophomore Daimion Collins showed that he will play a bigger role this season. His 15 point night included several rim rattling dunks. He added five rebounds and five assists.
Starting off #BigBlueBahamas with a dub pic.twitter.com/zA5Kz2nqex— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 11, 2022
Senior transfer Antonio Reeves scored 12 points and junior Lance Ware had 11.
The Wildcats shot 56% from the field. They outrebounded the Dominicans 43-35 and won the points in the paint 56-20.
The Wildcats will play three more games on the tour starting with Thursday's game against Tech de Monterrey (Mexico) at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.