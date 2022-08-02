LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not often that University of Kentucky fans young and old get to come to Rupp Arena in August for basketball, but Tuesday night was bigger than basketball.
UK Athletics hosted the Kentucky Food Relief Telethon, an event announced just a couple days following the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Welcome to Lexington.— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) August 2, 2022
I’m here at Rupp Arena where UK basketball is hosting a telethon/open practice to raise money for victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Players are currently answering the phones and accepting donations here:https://t.co/di7ce0uvi8@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qZa08OVkLM
The Wildcats answered the calls as they watched donations rise from $400,000 to $500,000 and all the way to the grand total of $2,410,000.
Another special surprise, a Facetime call from Gonzaga coach Mark Few to announce a home and home series between the programs.
Wow! What amazing current funds raised for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief from the @KentuckyMBB open practice and the @LEX18News x @RedCross Telethon.— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) August 3, 2022
Thank you #BBN and keep the support coming!
Donate now → https://t.co/daI5QXeC6l pic.twitter.com/QWnkdm2p53
The two schools will play on Nov. 20 in Spokane and the following year in Lexington.
Basketball aside, Tuesday evening was about athletes making an impact.
Related Stories:
- How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
- Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
- 'A lot of sorrow' l American Red Cross mobilizes in eastern Kentucky to help victims of floods
- Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
- Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
- Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
- Flooding death toll in eastern Kentucky rises, Beshear says it could be weeks to find victims
- Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.