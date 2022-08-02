LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not often that University of Kentucky fans young and old get to come to Rupp Arena in August for basketball, but Tuesday night was bigger than basketball.

UK Athletics hosted the Kentucky Food Relief Telethon, an event announced just a couple days following the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The Wildcats answered the calls as they watched donations rise from $400,000 to $500,000 and all the way to the grand total of $2,410,000.

Another special surprise, a Facetime call from Gonzaga coach Mark Few to announce a home and home series between the programs.

The two schools will play on Nov. 20 in Spokane and the following year in Lexington.

Basketball aside, Tuesday evening was about athletes making an impact.

