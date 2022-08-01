LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari has been quick to jump into action on spearheading charitable efforts in response to natural disasters in the past, most notably when an earthquake struck Haiti in 2010 and when tornadoes hit Western Kentucky in December.
But he said the program's latest effort — an open practice Tuesday evening in Rupp Arena to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky — is different because it was spearheaded by the players, more than himself.
Doors at Rupp will open at 5 p.m., and the program is asking for a donation to the American Red Cross at the admission gates. The practice will begin at 6:30 p.m. A phone number is set up to donate, and Kentucky players will man those phone lines from 5-6 p.m. The number to call to donate between 5-8 p.m. Tuesday is 859-787-0909. Those wishing to donate online can do so by clicking here.
"The stuff we've done in the past is we've kind of jumped on it," Caliapri told Dan Issel on ESPN 680 in Louisville, talking about past charitable efforts. "This has been the players. And all I'm saying is if you're a fan of these players, help them make this successful. But the biggest thing is, you fill up the arena so that eastern Kentucky knows, 'Man, we're here for you. And we get it.' I mean, people are dying. You have 25 people dead. You have towns wiped out. And these kids stepped up. So I'm really proud of them."
Join us Tuesday at Rupp Arena for the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon with proceeds going to the @RedCross to help those affected by the floods in Kentucky.Doors open at 5 pm. Open practice begins at 6:30 pm.More info → https://t.co/kMWq3Eajop pic.twitter.com/xmU76QqLqa— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 1, 2022
Calipari said team captain Oscar Tshiebwe and others approached him about doing something for flood victims, and the plan came together quickly. He said players volunteered to sign 200-300 basketballs as a team to be given to those who donate a certain amount.
"You know, Name, Image and Likeness, they could sell that for themselves, keep the money," Calipari said. "Well, they want to sign balls and during this auction, if you give X amount, you can take one of their balls, and all that money goes to east Kentucky."
Tshiebwe, the returning national player of the year and the son of a pastor from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is among the leaders of the Eastern Kentucky flood effort.
"If we can help people, it will be great. It will be amazing," Tshiebwe told Issel. "That's why we asked coach to open up practice to see if we can raise money to help the people. But the more important to me is to pray for them. Because only God can solve the problem and everything, no matter what we try to do raise the money to do it. The money can fix a couple of problems, but only God can solve the whole situation."
The event will be streamed live by Lex18.com. Parking for those who attend is free, in the High Street lot adjacent to Rupp Arena.
