LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky was riding an eight-game win streak until two weeks ago.
"I could talk about it until I'm blue in the face," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.
For the first time since November of 2021, Kentucky has lost back-to-back SEC games. Their loss at home to South Carolina Saturday dropped them down to #22 in the polls.
"I am disappointed with the way we played this past Saturday," Stoops said.
"We understand what it takes. Our team knows what it takes, and our coaching staff knows what it takes, and we got to get back to work."
The loss marks the first time the Wildcats played without Quarterback Will Levis.
"Obviously when you lose one of the top players in college football, doesn't help your football team, said Stoops.
"It's still not an excuse for the way we played around him. There are certainly things we could do better of address that after the game and that holds true after watching the film."
Wildcats are slated to host number 16 Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Bulldogs come to Lexington with one of the nation's most efficient offenses.
"Anytime you're playing Mike Leach, he can move the football, Stoops said.
"There's no surprise that they're ranked in the top 25 and I'm looking forward to us getting back home and playing with the intensity and playing with the excitement that we need to play with."
Kentucky will play Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night on the SEC Network.
