LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky moved to 2-0 in SEC play for only the third time in 50 years after a 16-10 battle against South Carolina in Columbia.
Kentucky’s had three turnovers, but the Gamecocks were never able to capitalize on them while UK’s defense held South Carolina to 216 total yards of offense.
Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. led UK’s offensive attack with 144 yards rushing. Kentucky racked up 230 yards rushing.
UK (4-0, 2-0 in SEC) will now head back to Lexington to host Florida (3-1, 1-1 in SEC).
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday night.
