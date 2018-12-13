LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The accolades just keep coming in for University of Kentucky senior Josh Allen.
The linebacker was named a consensus All-American on Thursday by the NCAA.
To be selected a player must be named a first team All-American in at least to of the five selected All-America teams. Allen was chosen to the first team in all five lists (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation).
Allen is the school's first consensus All-American since receiver/kick returner Derek Abney in 2002 and the first unanimous pick since defensive lineman Art Still in 1977.
Allen racked up 14 sacks this season to break UK's single-season record. That brought his career mark to 28.5 sacks, which is also a UK record.
