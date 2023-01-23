LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky fan traveled more than 500 miles to meet his favorite player, reported by LEX18.
Langsten Ratcliff, 13, attended the Wildcats men's basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday. He met Oscar Tshiebwe after the game.
Ratcliff had previously missed a chance when Kentucky played against Missouri, where Ratcliff lives, in December. The boy traveled over 500 miles to Lexington for another chance to see Tshiebwe.
UK staff arranged a meeting between the two.
"It was incredible," Ratcliff said. "It was the greatest thing I could ever do."
Ratcliff and Tshiebwe were both born in the Congo. When the two met, Tshiebwe greeted Ratcliff in a Congolese native language Lingala.
Like Tshiebwe, Ratcliff plays forward in basketball.
"He talked about God and said just to keep working and to always put effort in everything," Ratcliff said.
"I encourage that boy and say, 'keep up the good work.' I told him when I first came to America, I didn't know how to play basketball. I did two years now playing basketball because I was so bad," Tshiebwe said. "I was sitting on the last person on the bench, but I could not stop believing myself and it worked out."
