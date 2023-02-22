LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky baseball fans got their first taste of alcohol at the campus ballpark on Tuesday, as the Wildcats aced their home opener against Evansville.
The game marked the first time alcohol has been sold to the public at a UK sporting event, but it was a little pricey. Both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers cost $9, and Michelob Ultra was $10.
Fans like student Sean Bates told Lex18 they were happy to pay the price. "Oh it's awesome," Bates said. "I hope basketball has it, I hope football has it, I hope everyone has it eventually."
If the pilot alcohol sales program at baseball and softball games is successful, then UK may consider selling beer at other sporting events, including football games at Kroger Field.
"I hope they can understand they can trust us and were not going to do everything stupid," Bates said.
VanMeter Alford, who was drinking a soda, is one of those who thinks the introduction of alcohol will ruin the "family-friendly environment."
Most at Tuesday's game weren't concerned about bringing their kids to games where alcohol is served.
"I'm generally for it," said Jason Sarver, who was at the game with his two kids and attended more than 10 games last year. "I'm for anything that will get more people out here."
Kentucky won the opener against Evansville 6-3. The Wildcats begin a three-game series vs. Wright State on Friday at 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.
