LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The campout in Lexington ahead of Big Blue Madness will begin Oct. 1.
The annual first public practice at Rupp Arena for the Kentucky basketball team will be held Oct. 14, and fans can begin camping out for tickets at 5 a.m. Oct. 1. Tickets will be distributed at 9 a.m. Oct. 2.
Let the Madness begin!#BBMCampout on 10/1-2 #BBM22 on 10/14We’ll be cheering on @KentuckyVB and @UKFootball during Campout too 😼 pic.twitter.com/TjNxl1PELr— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 14, 2022
On Oct. 1, there will be a watch party for the Kentucky-Ole Miss football game, which will be the first game of the season for Wildcats' star running back Chris Rodriguez.
The Big Blue Madness campout was canceled in 2020 in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
