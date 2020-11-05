LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans typically pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness, the first practice of the men's and women's college basketball season. Some camp out for days just to get tickets.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that won't happen in 2020. Fans will not be permitted to attend Big Blue Madness, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at Memorial Coliseum, according to a news release from UK Athletics. The event will be televised on the SEC Network.
Keeping the tradition alive, Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of the men's and women's basketball teams as well as scrimmages, practice drills and a performance by the Kentucky cheerleading team.
According to UK Athletics, the 2020 Big Blue Madness will be the first held in Memorial Coliseum since 2004.
