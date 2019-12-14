LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sophomores Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley combined to score more than half of Kentucky's points in Saturday's 67-53 victory over Georgia Tech.
The No. 8 Wildcats improved to 8-1 with the win
The Wildcats shot 47.1% from the field (33.3% from 3-point range) and held the lead for more than 30 minutes in the victory over the Yellow Jackets, who fell to 4-4 with the loss. UK trailed Georgia Tech 26-21 with 7 minutes remaining in the first half but went on a 15-4 run to end the period and held a 36-30 lead at the intermission.
Hagans led all players with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and a game-high 7 assists. The guard also tied freshman Tyrese Maxey with a team-high 7 rebounds — all on the defensive end — and swiped two steals.
Quickley followed with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including two 3-pointers. Junior Nick Richards and freshman Keion Brooks Jr. also reached double-digits in scoring with 12 points and 10 points, respectively. Richards led all players with four blocks.
With the win, Calipari improved to 18-0 against his former assistants. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner was an assistant to Calipari at Memphis and took over there when Calipari was hired at Kentucky in 2009.
Kentucky next plays the University of Utah at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Las Vegas for the Neon Hoops Showcase.
Allen Honored
Kentucky freshman Dontaie Allen was honored before the game with his Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring from the Kentucky Lions Foundation. Allen played at Pendleton County and tore his ACL, missing most of his senior season. Allen has yet to play this season and returned to practice last week.
Poll Implications
Kentucky could move up a spot following top-ranked Louisville’s loss to Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Big Picture
Kentucky: After playing eight of their first nine games at home, the Wildcats will play twice in Las Vegas, beginning Wednesday against Utah. Kentucky then plays No. 3 Ohio State Saturday in the SBC Sports Classic. The Wildcats host top-ranked Louisville on Dec. 28.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets lost their third game of the season against a Southeastern Conference opponent. Georgia Tech lost to Georgia and Arkansas in overtime earlier this season. The Yellow Jackets were members of the SEC from 1951-64 and fell to 4-31 in Lexington against the Wildcats.
