LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team kicked off its 2019-20 season with a 80-53 win against Georgetown College in a Sunday exhibition game at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats never trailed in the win, shot 49.2% from the field and converted 9 of their 22 3-pointers. Their largest lead of the afternoon: 29 points, 80-51 in the second half.
Sophomore Immanuel Quickley led all Wildcats with 16 points in 23 minutes. Quickley went 5-for-7 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Fellow sophomore Ashton Hagans chipped in 14 points to go along with four of the team's nine steals and five assists in 24 minutes.
Newcomer Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 25 minutes. Graduate transfer Nate Sestina, meanwhile, produced a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
Georgetown's Jake Ohmer led all players with 25 points. For more stats from the game, click here.
The Wildcats have a final exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, against Kentucky State University before opening the regular season at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5 against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.
