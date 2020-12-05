LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky football ended its regular season with a 41-18 win against South Carolina on Saturday at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats (4-6) never trailed the Gamecocks (2-8), who missed a field goal on their opening drive of the contest. Kentucky jumped out to a 10-0 advantage on its first two drives and took a 27-3 lead into halftime.
UK rushed for 291 yards, led by sophomore Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 139 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Rodriguez put an exclamation point on the victory with a 79-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. Senior A.J. Rose added 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Playing in his final game at Kroger Field, senior quarterback Terry Wilson completed 17 of 26 passes for 201 yards and rushed for a touchdown and 46 yards.
Kentucky's defense allowed South Carolina to amass 404 yards of total offense, 297 of which coming on the ground, but forced four turnovers. Outside linebacker Jordan Wright, a junior, recovered two of the teams' three forced fumbles, and junior Yusuf Corker hauled in the game's only interception.
