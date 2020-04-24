LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Las Vegas Raiders are placing their bets on Kentucky football's former Swiss Army Knife, also known as Lynn Bowden, Jr.
The Raiders drafted Bowden in the third round of Friday night's NFL draft with the 80th overall pick. Bowden was the third draft selection for the organization, joining first-rounders Henry Ruggs III (Alabama wide receiver) and Damon Arnette (Ohio State cornerback).
A do-it-all weapon. 💥With the 80th pick, we have selected WR Lynn Bowden Jr. from @UKFootball. pic.twitter.com/O5MR1iXWD8— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020
Listed as a wide receiver, Bowden started eight games at quarterback for the Wildcats during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry while leading UK to an 8-5 record and Belk Bowl win. The Youngstown, Ohio, native was also the the only FBS player to lead his team in both rushing and receiving yards.
Bowden chose to forgo his remaining year of eligibility after an All-American junior season, which included winning the Paul Hornung Award for being the nation's most versatile player as well as setting a single-season Kentucky record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.
The @Raiders select @LynnBowden_1#BBN x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JDB0NWhMVj— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 25, 2020
The Raiders missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season after finishing third in the AFC West with a 7-9 record in 2019. This will be the organization's inaugural season in Las Vegas.
