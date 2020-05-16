LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Roger Bird, a former All-American halfback for the University of Kentucky, has died in Henderson, Kentucky, at the age of 76.
Bird's death was confirmed in a news release from UK Athletics. From Corbin, Kentucky, Bird was dubbed the "Corbin Comet" and backed the nickname up with his speedy play as a running back, receiver, kickoff returner, punt returner and defensive back for the Wildcats from 1963-65.
According to UK Athletics, Bird led the team in rushing during his three seasons with the team and totaled 1,699 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns.
As a senior, Bird led the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 13 touchdowns and was named a first-team All-America by NBC and Time magazine. The Oakland Raiders, then the American Football League, drafted Bird in 1966. He played in California from 1966-68.
Bird has his jersey retired and is a member of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. He was the youngest of four brothers to play sports for UK during the 1950s and 60s.
"Rodger Bird is a true Wildcat great and a Kentucky football legend," said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, in the news release. "We are proud to call him a UK Athletics Hall of Famer and thankful for all he and the entire Bird family have given to this program. We send our condolences to all whose lives he touched."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.