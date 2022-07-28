LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky football fans can "bleed blue" next weekend for the university's annual Fan Day.
Fan Day will be held on Aug. 6 at Kroger Field. Big Blue Nation will give fans a sneak peek at this year's team.
Last year, fans were unable to take part in the traditional meet and greet with players and coaches. Right now, it's unclear if there will be any restrictions for this year's event.
UK said more details are expected in the coming days.
