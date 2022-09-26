LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky football team didn't look perfect in its 31-23 win against Northern Illinois this past weekend, according to head coach Mark Stoops.
"We did some really good things at times, and then, at times, we were just terribly inconsistent," Stoops said during his weekly news conference Monday. "... After really viewing the tape and watching it, really it goes to us being very undisciplined defensively this week."
This week, the Wildcats face their biggest test yet: No. 14 Ole Miss.
"They're gonna go with extremely high tempo," Stoops said. "They are running the ball extremely effective. And when you could run the ball like that, obviously it creates explosive plays the top."
The undefeated Rebels come in with one of the country's most high-powered offenses under head coach Lane Kiffin. Stoops and Kiffin went head to head during their PAC-12 days.
"(I'm) going back to the days competing against Lane way back when we were at Arizona and he was at USC," Stoops said. "As always, you know, just a lot of respect for him in the way he coaches."
Week 5 also marks the end of All-American running back Chris Rodriguez's suspension due to off the field issues.
"Chris just needs to be himself," Stoops said. "He doesn't need to come in and be be our savior or any of that. We don't need to him to worry about that. We just need him to be him."
Despite being ranked No.7 in the new AP Top 25, Stoops feels there is still plenty of work to be done.
"You could ask whoever's No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3," he said. "You're going to ask any coach right now, and there's gonna be parts of their team that they want to work on. We're not any different. We want to continue to work and grind and and get better."
