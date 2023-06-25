LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky football player was arrested on Sunday for a DUI, reported by LEX18.
Dekel Crowdus, 20, is a sophomore wide receiver. University of Kentucky Police Department Chief Joe Monroe confirmed to WDRB News that Crowdus was also charged with possession of marijuana and careless driving around 4:55 a.m. on Bolivar Street in Lexington.
Crowdus was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and released at 10:27 a.m. on Sunday. An UK athletics spokesperson said the program is aware of the arrest and dealing with the matter internally.
Last season, Crowdus had four receptions for 82 yards. He is an alumnus of Frederick Douglass High School and was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
