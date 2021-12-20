LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the men's basketball game between Louisville and Kentucky was postponed after multiple COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program, the Wildcats have a new in-state opponent for Wednesday.
Kentucky (8-2) will host WKU (8-4) at Rupp Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m., announced by UK coach John Calipari on his radio show Monday night.
"The best team for us to play is Western Kentucky," Calipari said on his radio show. "They have a really good team.
"A bad situation just played out really good."
After Calipari heard a player (Malik Williams) for UofL tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, he said he started making calls to find an opponent for Wednesday. Calipari said that he talked to Ohio State, Gonzaga, Texas and Bellarmine.
The game, which airs on ESPN, will help raise funds for tornado victims in western Kentucky. Calipari said he wants to honor first responders and victims from the tornadoes last weekend.
"This may be a better experience," Calipari said on his radio show Monday night "This will be special.
"We have to honor, we have to respect, we have to bring light to. There will be money given to western Kentucky from this game."
WKU was previously scheduled to play on the road against Austin Peay on Wednesday. The Hilltoppers last played UK in the 2012 NCAA Tournament, when the Wildcats won the NCAA National Title.
The teams last met in the regular season on Nov. 15, 2001. WKU won in Rupp Arena with a 64-52 over the fourth-ranked Wildcats.
“We really appreciate the cooperation from Mitch Barnhart and Coach Calipari in working with us so quickly in scheduling this game,” said WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart.
“I know our fans will be excited about playing Kentucky, and our program always looks for challenging opportunities on a national stage. Most importantly, playing this game will result in providing relief to those who have been impacted the most from the devastating tornadoes in our region.”
“We want to extend our appreciation to Coach Calipari and Kentucky for their willingness to play this game,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said.
“This is a great opportunity to raise awareness about what our state is going through right now and continue to build support for those in western Kentucky affected by the recent tornadoes, including the people of Bowling Green. I know Cal and Kentucky didn’t have to do this, but it speaks volumes about their willingness to help the state of Kentucky.”
On Monday, U of L and UK said in news releases that the annual rivalry game is "postponed." UK said officials from both schools will "monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game." No specific date was given for a possible rescheduling.
WKU defeated Louisville on Saturday 82-72 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green. Kentucky topped North Carolina in Las Vegas with a 98-69 win.
Louisville (7-4) indefinitely paused all team-related activities due to the positive COVID-19 tests.
Calipari said that there was not enough time to schedule a game with Gonzaga. He also said he discussed playing a home-and-home series with Ohio State.
Related Stories:
- BOZICH | Advantage Calipari after Louisville-Kentucky game postponed
- Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.