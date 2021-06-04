ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Keion Brooks seems surprised that Big Blue Nation was awaiting an official announcement that he was returning in 2021-22.
“I don’t know where all the hoopla and speculation came from. Probably because I didn’t come out and announce it. To me it’s not really a big deal. I don’t see why I should have to announce that I’m coming back to school,” Brooks said with a laugh after taking part in the UK satellite camp at Elizabethtown High School.
The junior forward says he was focused on getting better and looking to become more of a leader after last year’s 9-win season. Brooks says he hit rock bottom when he was unable to play most of the preseason and the first nine games of the year after suffering a leg injury.
“I can’t really do anything to prevent…that from happening again, but it did suck not being able to be around my teammates," he said.
Brooks is now able to be around all his teammates this offseason as most COVID restrictions have been relaxed. He says that is the key to building a team before the first tipoff.
“Here (at UK), we get at least four or five or six new guys a year, it’s tough to try to get everybody together in the short time span that we did last year," he said. "Just being able to get us all together, and not even doing much, just being around each other, laughing, joking, telling stories, that really plays a big part in how successful we can be.”
The Wildcats are hoping for more normalcy and much more success in 2021-22. The season set to tip off November 9th when UK meets Duke in Madison Square Garden.
