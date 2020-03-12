LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Soccer League has postponed all its games for at least 30 days, possibly postponing the start of Louisville City FC's inaugural season at its new stadium over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement posted on social media Thursday, USL said "it was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority."
USL Championship Temporarily Suspends Play pic.twitter.com/lUwfXvnIbl— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) March 12, 2020
The first league game at Lynn Family Stadium is scheduled for April 11 against Birmingham Legion FC. The first game at the stadium is a U.S. Open Cup match. The club announced Thursday that ticket sales for that match have been suspended.
The team won't travel to Atlanta for its scheduled game this weekend, and it'll be home the following two weeks as well.
“We will make every effort to reschedule games we may miss during this suspension of play,” Louisville City President Brad Estes said in a news release. “This is obviously a fluid situation, and we hope to have more updates for our fans as soon as is feasible. We will continue working with our league, local and state authorities, and our partners at ASM Global, which manages Lynn Family Stadium.”
