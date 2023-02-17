LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big change for the University of Kentucky.
The school opened a door Friday for alcohol sales at some sports events.
UK announced a pilot program for the upcoming baseball and softball seasons to sell beer and seltzer drinks at home games.
We will initiate a pilot program and begin sales of alcoholic beverages at @UKBaseball and @UKsoftball home games during the upcoming seasons, Director of Athletics @UKMitchBarnhart has announced. Learn more about the pilot program ⤵️ https://t.co/xVOGlhVbAC— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) February 17, 2023
For years, the school banned alcohol sales for most people and only allowed it for those in suites.
For baseball, beer sales will end at the top of the 7th inning and for softball, it's the start of the fifth.
