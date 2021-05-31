LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the University of Louisville men's golf team won't be moving forward in the NCAA Golf Championship, they're coming home with the best finish in school history.
The team finished Monday night tied for 9th with Sam Houston State, just missing the top eight to get into the match-play round. The last time the team got that close they ended in 10th place in the 2008 championship.
All five senior players on the team shot between 71 and 74 during the fourth round on the final day in Arizona. The Cardinals finished at 32-over par, posting the third-highest finish by schools in the ACC.
The team started and ended round three of the championship on Sunday tied for 12th, advancing to Monday's fourth round with 11 shots off the line needed to advance again.
The Cardinals, with five seniors — three in their fifth years and the top three career scoring averages in school history — have had three back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in the playoff round.
Senior Matthias Schmid, who shot 72 on Monday, finished the tournament tied for 29th place as the top golfer for the team over the course of the championship. Schmid closes the season as the all-time leader in career stroke average at UofL, owning 20 top-10 finishes.
Senior Trevor Johnson tied for 39th, firing 73 on Monday. Senior John Murphy tied for 52nd to finish at 11-over. Devin Morley played the last of his three rounds on Monday, finishing tied for 83rd with his best round of the championship for the day. Jiri Zuska tied for 44th in the championship.
The team ended the season with four fourth place finishes after finishing fourth in the NCAA Regional Championship over the weekend.
