LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham, who has started 40 straight games at quarterback for the University of Louisville football team, will miss Saturday's noon game at Virginia with concussion-like, according to a release from the school.
Cunningham has run for 457 yards and throw for 968 this season -- accounting for nearly 47% of the Cardinals' yards on the ground and all but 137 through the air.
The graduate senior left last week's loss at Boston College after a second hit to the head and did not return.
He'll be replaced in the Louisville lineup by Brock Domann, a 6-2, 228-pound junior who transferred to Louisville from Independence Community College before last season. He threw his first passes in a win over USF, competing 5 of 8 throws for 73 yards. In relief at Boston College last week, he completed just 1 of 8, with an interception, for 19 yards.
Offensive coordinator Lance Thomas said he's confident in Domann, however.
"Part of the reason that he won (the backup QB competition) was by the way that he played," Taylor said this week. "He controlled the offense, but also he is a good runner as well in his own right. He is not Malik in the run game, but he is good in the run game and pass game. He can control our offense, he knows where to go with the football. All those things give us confidence not only in him, but the other players around him."
Louisville's game at Virginia will be broadcast by the ACC Network.
