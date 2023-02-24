LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- USA Gymnastics is in Louisville for a big competition: the 2023 Winter Cup started Friday afternoon with more than 100 top athletes.
Teams practiced Thursday at Freedom Hall. After practice, the men's program was able to get a tour of the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Leaders say it's important for the athletes to gain knowledge outside of competition.
Indiana native and 2008 silver medalist Samantha Peszak will be a commentator at this year's Winter Cup.
"It's really the stepping stone to the Olympics," Peszak said. "The selection committees are watching their performances and taking everything into account so a few years from now when they are picking that Olympic team this competition right here will definitely be a conversation."
Competition got underway at 1:30 and continues through Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.