LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club will launch its 2021 USL Championship campaign on Saturday, April 24, against fellow Central Division club Atlanta United 2, the league announced Tuesday.
The game is No. 1 of 32 this season with more details — including a kickoff time, the rest of the schedule and state guidelines on fan capacity — to follow in the coming weeks.
"We're excited to not just start another season in our cathedral of soccer, Lynn Family Stadium, but look forward to playing in front of more fans this year," said John Hackworth, LouCity's head coach and sporting director.
A matchup with Atlanta United 2 will be the first of four this season as the USL Championship splits into a new division format. The Central and Atlantic divisions make up the Eastern Conference, while the Mountain and Pacific comprise the Western Conference.
Clubs will play their division foes four times — twice home and away — with LouCity also joined in the Central by local rival Indy Eleven, Birmingham Legion FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC, Memphis 901 FC and Sporting Kansas City II.
Remaining regular season games will be against regional or cross-conference opponents.
Atlanta United 2, affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, debuted in 2018. The club went 3-10-3 last year during an abbreviated USL Championship season.
LouCity, meanwhile, returns the core of its roster that advanced to a sixth straight Eastern Conference Final last year. The boys in purple have also welcomed a handful of new signings this offseason: forward Jimmy McLaughlin; midfielders Tyler Gibson and Jay Tee Kamara; and goalkeepers Simon Lefebvre and Parker Siegfried.
LouCity is currently in the midst of a competitive preseason schedule packed with MLS competition. The boys in purple will remain on the road this week for a swing through Texas to play MLS expansion sides Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC.
