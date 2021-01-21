LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Soccer League is aiming at starting the 2021 season sometime between April 24 and May 15.
The USL announced Thursday the season will run through the end of October, and the playoffs are scheduled for November. The regular season will consist of 32 games, and teams will be split into a new four division setup.
Louisville City FC, which finished 2020 with the best record in the Eastern Conference, is set to begin bringing players back into town on Feb. 1.
The USL said announcements on scheduling, divisional alignment and playoff structure will come in the next few month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.