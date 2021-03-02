LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The USL Championship came one step closer to a 2021 schedule Tuesday when it announced that its 31 teams, including Louisville City FC, will compete in four divisions across two conferences during the upcoming season.
LouCity, a member of the USL's Eastern Conference and finalists in all six seasons of its existence, will play in the Central Division, along with Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy, Memphis 901 FC and Sporting Kansas City II.
In the regular season, LouCity (like all divisional members) will face each member of its division twice at home and twice on the road. Four other games will be played against regional or cross-conference opponents.
As a COVID-19 measure, USL Championship competed in four-team groups during the 2020 regular season to limit travel for the teams. In 2019, the conferences played without a divisional format.
In the coming weeks, the USL will roll out other schedule details, including dates for home openers, ESPN national broadcast schedule and the full regular-season schedule.
Season ticket memberships remain on sale at LouCity.com/tickets. The club’s games can also be seen locally across WDRB Media’s family of stations, primarily WBKI-TV; heard on ESPN Louisville’s radio networks; as well as streamed locally via the WDRB Now app or nationally through ESPN+.
Below is a look at the league alignment for the coming season:
2021 USL Championship Conference Alignment
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division: Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Hartford Athletic, Loudoun United FC, Miami FC, New York Red Bulls II, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Central Division: Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC, FC Tulsa, Indy Eleven, Louisville City FC, Memphis 901 FC, OKC Energy FC, Sporting Kansas City II
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Mountain Division: Austin Bold FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Real Monarchs SLC, Rio Grande Valley FC, San Antonio FC
Pacific Division: LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Diego Loyal SC, Tacoma Defiance
