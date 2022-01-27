LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oddsmakers are beginning to take a look at the Louisville coaching job, and the numbers early on favor a couple of close-to-home candidates to replace Chris Mack as head coach.
Sportsline.com lists Kenny Payne, a former Cardinal and longtime lead assistant to John Calipari, as the No. 1 betting choice at +400. Payne is currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks and is a popular choice among former Cardinal players.
Another candidate with some backing of his own, both among former players and many within the university, is Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport, who is at +500, according to Sportsline. Davenport, also a Louisville alum, was a Louisville assistant to both Denny Crum and Rick Pitino and could bridge those eras. He's also won at every level, taking Ballard High School to a state title with future Cardinal DaJuan Wheat and leading Bellarmine to the NCAA Division II championship.
Last season, he navigated a successful first season in Division I for Bellarmine.
Along with him at +500 is another former Cardinal assistant, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. The son of former Louisville assistant Ralph Willard has led Seton Hall to a Big East championship and is the first coach in that school's history to lead the program to four straight 20-win seasons.
Steve Forbes, current head coach at Wake Forest, is just outside that group at +600.
A look at the complete list, from the story published here.
- Kenny Payne +400
- Scott Davenport +500
- Kevin Willard +500
- Steve Forbes +600
- Wes Miller +700
- Mark Pope +900
- Chris Holtmann +1000
- Ed Cooley +1100
- Nate Oats +1200
- Eric Musselman +1300
- Andy Enfield +1500
- Mick Cronin +1500
- Matt McMahon +2000
- Scott Drew +2500
- Bruce Pearl +2500
