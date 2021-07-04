LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the great Fourth of July traditions in Louisville — swimmers making large splashes in a pool in front of screaming fans and getting judged on how well or how poorly they do.
It has long been a tradition on this holiday at Lakeside Swim Club. And the women's winner Sunday was not a surprise.
Judge Shelley Santry is a veteran of the competition and looked the part. The former Purdue University diver now has double-digit wins, but is still smarting over a controversial loss a few years ago.
"This is probably my 11th win, I got beat four years ago by a college co-ed in a two-piece and I think she was the fiancée of one of the judges," Santry said. "I was going to file a grievance on that second place finish, but you know it's just a fun thing."
The men's winner was John Riehm, who prevailed in a six-man splash-off, believed to be a possible all-time splash-off record.
