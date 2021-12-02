LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some head coaches may have to step up their game after watching this video.
A six-year-old Canadian boy won the opportunity to address his favorite hockey team, and video of the passionate pre-game speech has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Callan Perk got to give the pregame speech to the junior hockey club, the Peterborough Petes.
"Legends are made every day, and you can be one of the greats!" he said. "You are the chosen ones!
"So get in there! That's your puck. You want that puck!
"So we're gong to do whatever it takes to get that 'W!'" he said.
The six-year-old wants to be an NHL player when he grows up.
He plans to be a hockey coach, or general manager, following his hockey-playing career.
So maybe he can be the Coach Cal of the hockey world.
