LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going for its third straight win in its last game before Christmas and the looming rivalry game against Kentucky, the Louisville Cardinals came out sluggish Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
They shot it poorly and lacked the effort and intensity on defense of game's past en route to trailing Robert Morris by three points at halftime.
But a 20-2 run early in the second half turned that around quickly, and U of L pulled away for a 73-59 win over the Colonials. Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Steven Enoch and Dwayne Sutton also scored in double figures.
Watch the full postgame news conference here with head coach Chris Mack, as well as Nwora:
Louisville (9-3) now get seven days off to celebrate the holiday and prepare for the Wildcats, who travel to Louisville on Dec. 29.
