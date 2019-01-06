LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Head coach Chris Mack talked to reporters after U of L's 90-73 win over Miami in their ACC opener Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.
It was the first game for the Cards since a 71-58 loss to Kentucky. Louisville has won the conference opener in eight of the last 10 years and five of the past six.
Related stories:
- CRAWFORD | Louisville begins uphill ACC challenge with little margin for error
- CRAWFORD | Louisville shakes off rust, UK loss to beat Miami in ACC opener
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.