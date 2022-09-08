LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the University of Louisville football team facing a road test at Central Florida to try to avoid coming back to town with an 0-2 record for their home opener, WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford sat down to talk about the Cardinals' opening-game loss to Syracuse and the challenge facing them this week.
Along they way, they critiqued coach Scott Satterfield's comments about the team's energy level and discussed why patience in the fanbase is running low.
See more in the video below:
