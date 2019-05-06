LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville basketball fans often say they long for the old dunking Cardinal logo that graced the shorts of their favorite team back in the 1980s.
Well, the university has brought it back in a big way:
😍🤤🤩😬🤯 pic.twitter.com/kNV304A0Ec— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) May 6, 2019
The official men's basketball Twitter account posted the above time-lapse video Monday, showing a brand new floor decal at its practice facility on campus.
Maybe it's a sign of more retro looks to come.
