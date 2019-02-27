LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team bids an official farewell to three players on Senior Night Thursday.
Head coach Jeff Walz discussed the game against NC State along with seniors Arica Carter, Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring.
No. 3 Louisville (25-2, 12-2) hosts Senior Night vs. No. 10 NC State (24-3, 11-3) on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville hopes to bring 12,900 fans to the game, so it can break the average attendance of 10,000 for the season. The team hasn't pulled in that number of fans consistently since the 2011-12 season.
Park Community Credit Union will donate $1 to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana for every fan over 8,000 at Thursday's game.
