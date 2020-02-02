LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville fans know firsthand the impact superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson can have on a community. That hasn't stopped since the Heisman Trophy winner arrived in the National Football League with the Baltimore Ravens.
After Jackson was named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player in a unanimous vote Saturday, the Raves shared a touching video on Twitter of young fans from Baltimore reading letters to their favorite player.
Here is just a small sample of their messages:
- "You have inspired me in so many ways."
- "You are smart and fast."
- "As a person, you make me feel like anything is possible and that hard work and dedication can take you a long way in life."
- "You are the best quarterback I have ever seen."
- "You inspire me to work harder in everything I do."
- "You have inspired me to follow my dreams."
- "Your skills are absolutely amazing, both on and off the field."
- "You have shown me to always believe in myself and that anything is possible."
- "Watching you has made me a competitive person."
- "Your perseverance on the field has helped me to persevere through hard times."
- "You have inspired me to be myself and to love others even if they're different."
- "You will make it to the Super Bowl next year; that is pure determination."
Jackson joined Johnny Unitas as the second former U of L quarterback to win the league's MVP Award and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the second unanimous MVP in league history.
