LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville fans know firsthand the impact superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson can have on a community. That hasn't stopped since the Heisman Trophy winner arrived in the National Football League with the Baltimore Ravens. 

After Jackson was named the National Football League's Most Valuable Player in a unanimous vote Saturday, the Raves shared a touching video on Twitter of young fans from Baltimore reading letters to their favorite player.

Here is just a small sample of their messages: 

  • "You have inspired me in so many ways."
  • "You are smart and fast."
  • "As a person, you make me feel like anything is possible and that hard work and dedication can take you a long way in life." 
  • "You are the best quarterback I have ever seen." 
  • "You inspire me to work harder in everything I do." 
  • "You have inspired me to follow my dreams." 
  • "Your skills are absolutely amazing, both on and off the field."
  • "You have shown me to always believe in myself and that anything is possible." 
  • "Watching you has made me a competitive person." 
  • "Your perseverance on the field has helped me to persevere through hard times." 
  • "You have inspired me to be myself and to love others even if they're different." 
  • "You will make it to the Super Bowl next year; that is pure determination."

Check out the full video below: 

Jackson joined Johnny Unitas as the second former U of L quarterback to win the league's MVP Award and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the second unanimous MVP in league history. 

