LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First and foremost, this was a day for the Washington Spirit – and what an appropriate name for the indominable side that won the National Women's Soccer League championship game on Saturday in Lynn Family Stadium.
The Spirit beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in overtime, earning the franchise's first ever NWSL title after a season that saw much turmoil for the entire league. Few franchises dealt with as much as Washington, which endured the sudden departure of its manager, the resignations of several front-office members, a COVID-19 outbreak that forced them to forfeit two matches and a public ownership scandal that wound up with the resignation of the resignation of its majority owner and CEO.
For a team to weather all of that and still win the league championship, after qualifying for the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, is a serendipitous message that through all it has endured this season, the league (along with its franchises) has every opportunity to advance and find success.
After two league-mandated COVID forfeitures late in the season, the Spirit did not lose again.
Even the championship site bore that message of resilience, after the NWSL moved the title game from Portland because of its early scheduled kickoff (9 a.m. Pacific time). Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium was the willing substitute, and it delivered a crowd of 10,360 for a CBS national television audience.
That crowd – the largest ever to watch a women's soccer match in the facility – sent out a powerful visual, and ended the NWSL's first season in the city on a triumphant note, even if the city's first-year expansion side wasn't among the participants.
@NWSL Championship attendance : 10,360. The largest crowd to watch a women’s soccer game at Lynn Family Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vqohjis0IP— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) November 20, 2021
Between fans from around the nation, some who traveled in regionally and local fans taking advantage of the opportunity, the strong show of support provided a great message for the league, and for the future of women's soccer in the city.
On the pitch, Kelly O'Hara's goal in the first extra time period put the Spirit on top, and goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe and the Washington defense did the rest.
Chicago has been hit by significant injuries all season, and was again in this game when midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo went out in the 14th minute. Still, the Red Stars took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Rachel Hill scored off a looping cross from Lexington, Ky., native Arin Wright. Still, the extra time was costly. Chicago finished it with 10 players on the field after forward Mallory Pugh had to leave with an injury, and the Red Stars had to sub for her in the second half.
In the second half, NWSL rookie of the year Trinity Rodman stepped up the pressure for Washington. The Spirit pulled even in the second half when Tara McKeown drew a foul off a tackle by Tierna Davidson in the box. Andi Sullivan stepped to the penalty stop and converted to make it 1-1.
And in extra time, it was Rodman who found O'Hara for the game winner. O'Hara, a US Women's National Team veteran, 2-time World Cup champion and Olympic champion, praised her team's resilience.
"I'm so proud of this group because of everything we've been through, and the fact that we're ending it as NWSL champions is pretty crazy," O'Hara said. "And very special. I'm really proud of this team. People have no idea what we've all gone through, and the resiliency and perseverance of every, single player on this team is pretty incredible. It's something that I haven't seen on any NWSL team that I've ever been on. It's the best feeling ever to be ending on a win and being champions."
Louisville got generally high marks from players for its role in hosting the game.
"The crowd brought it, there were some people heckling me," O'Hara said. "They brought it. We had a lot of Spirt fans in the crowd, which feels so good. I think Louisville put on a great environment for us to play a championship game. The grass was a little long, that's all I'll say."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.